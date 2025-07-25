Geert Wilders, head of the Dutch Party for Freedom (PVV), on Friday responded to French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement that his country would officially recognize “Palestine”.

In a post on X, Wilders sarcastically suggested that southern France could become the new Palestinian state.

“Here will be the new Palestinian State. Big parts of France are already islamic anyway,” wrote Wilders, alongside a map highlighting the southern part of France.

“Good luck Emmanuel Macron and France! Happy suicide! The Netherlands will close its borders immediately,” he added.

In an earlier post, Wilders commented on the French announcement and stated that it was a reward for the murderous terrorist organization Hamas.

“France rewards the Islamic terrorists of Hamas for their October 7th massacre by recognizing the 'Palestinian state.' The Netherlands must NEVER do that. Moreover, there is already a Palestinian state we have recognized, and that is Jordan. Jordan = Palestine!” he wrote.

Wilders has long been a staunch supporter of Israel and has not been shy about showing that support.

After Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, threatened Israel in a Hebrew post on X, Wilders fired back .

“You are a psychopath, a dangerous maniac, a sick person who will lose because logic, democracy and freedom will win and we will always support Israel,” he wrote to Khamenei.

Last year, Wilders gave an impassioned speech in support of Israel at the Dutch Parliament.

He said that radical Muslims “are out to destroy the Jewish State and kill its inhabitants” and then added, “And for me and my political party, it is not difficult to see with whom we stand in solidarity. Are we with the Jewish people, who are fighting for their existence, or are we with Islamic extremists, terrorist scum who want to exterminate them? And I tell you, until the very end, I support the State of Israel.”

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)