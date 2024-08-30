The security cabinet decided in a meeting which took place overnight Thursday to approve the continued presence of IDF troops along the Philadelphi Corridor, as part of a possible deal for the release of hostages, sources who participated in the discussion said.

Eight cabinet members supported the decision, while Defense Minister Yoav Gallant voted against and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir abstained from voting.

Ministers who were present at the discussion stated that the decision may lead to the promotion of a deal for the release of hostages, because Hamas will have to compromise on the issue of Philadelphi, as it compromised on the issue of ending the war.

During the discussion, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the events of October 7, and claimed that the disaster occurred, among other things, because Israel did not control the Philadelphi axis, which allowed the flow of weapons to Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu clarified that such a situation will not repeat itself, and that this time Israel is determined to maintain its control of the border.

In addition, it was noted in the discussion that, according to a preliminary examination by the professionals, most of the deceased hostages were murdered during the first six months after October 7, and not during the recent time period.