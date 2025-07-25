Michal Salomon, whose husband Elad was murdered eight years ago in the brutal terror attack in the community of Neve Tzuf (Halamish), shared an emotional message marking the painful anniversary:

“Exactly eight years ago, the attack that changed our lives occurred. We went to my husband’s parents in Halamish for Shabbat. We were looking forward to celebrating the birth of a new grandson in the family — but instead of guests, a terrorist entered the house. He murdered my husband Elad, his father Yossi, and his sister Chaya, of blessed memory.

Before his death, Elad fought the terrorist with his bare hands. Even after being stabbed and severely wounded, he kept fighting — all to save his family.”

Salomon also addressed the security situation since the October 7th massacre:

“The insane reality since 10/7 is full of stories of heroism, many of which have yet to be told. Behind every story is an unwilling hero, thrown into a painful reality that ended his life too soon. Families that will never be the same, friends and acquaintances who will carry the pain forever.

We must not forget — and we must not normalize this reality. May we be worthy of them.”