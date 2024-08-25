On Sunday evening Hamas again rejected a proposal for a hostage deal that was presented to the organization.

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan told the Al-Aqsa Channel that "Israel has set new conditions for accepting the agreement and reverted from what it had previously agreed to. Today the delegation informed the mediators of our position. We will not accept any withdrawals from what we agreed to on July 2 or any new demands."

He added that "the US administration is sowing false hopes by talking about an agreement that is close, while this is only for election purposes."

The Qatari news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported this evening that an attempt was made by the mediators to reach a humanitarian ceasefire for four to seven days in Gaza.

The goal, according to the mediators, is to meet the humanitarian needs in Gaza and deliver polio vaccines and hygienic products.

In the meantime, the coordinator of government operations in the territories notified that over a million polio vaccines were delivered to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

According to coordinator, 1,255,000 vaccinations have been administered and "in the coming days, international and local medical teams will vaccinate children in various places in Gaza who have not yet been vaccinated against polio."