Two attempted terrorist attacks were thwarted on Friday afternoon in Judea and Samaria, both within the span of an hour.

In the first incident, a terrorist armed with a knife attempted a stabbing attack near the community of Shim'a in Har Hevron. A Border Police officer stationed at the site responded swiftly, shooting and neutralizing the terrorist. No injuries were reported.

Shortly thereafter, another terrorist approached the entrance gate of the community of Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion, also armed with a knife. The terrorist threw rocks at the gate before running toward it. The community’s security guard identified the threat, opened fire, and neutralized the terrorist. There were no injuries.

Har Hevron Regional Council Head Eliram Azulai addressed residents following the attempted attacks, stating, “Following today’s attempted attack, I arrived at Yehuda Farm. The council’s security and social work teams are attending to the incident. I met the heroic Nachum family, residents of the farm. Thank God, the incident ended with resourcefulness and a miracle, with the terrorist neutralized due to the alertness of the Border Police officer. This is not the first time a terrorist has infiltrated the farm and attempted to harm its residents."

“This incident reinforces the importance of the farms and our hold on them, as they serve as security buffers for the entire settlement enterprise,” he added.

