Hikers in the Bernese Oberland were shocked to see about 25 men dressed in full Wehrmacht uniforms marching through the Wildhorn massif. Police intervened, but no legal action was taken.

Over the weekend, around 25 people wearing Nazi-era Wehrmacht uniforms hiked toward Iffigenalp in Bern, according to SRF. Witnesses saw swastikas and other Nazi symbols on some uniforms. The group camped overnight near the alp.

Bernese police received a tip on Friday and found the group on Saturday near Iffigenalp. Police spokeswoman Deborah Zaugg said the participants came from various European countries and the U.S.

Authorities asked them to remove jackets with Nazi symbols to prevent conflicts and recorded their details.

Currently, there are no criminal consequences because Switzerland has not banned public display of Nazi symbols, leading to repeated right-wing extremist gatherings.

However, this is set to change. The Federal Council is drafting a law to criminalize swastikas and the Hitler salute. Both the National Council and Council of States approved a mandate for this in 2024.