Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Friday released footage showing the Greek-flagged Sounion oil tanker burning in the Red Sea after the vessel came under a Houthi attack earlier this week.

Several projectiles hit the Sounion off the rebel-held Yemeni port of Hudaydah on Wednesday, causing a fire and cutting engine power.

In claiming the attack, the Houthis said the Sounion "belongs to a company that has ties with the Israeli enemy" and said it was "accurately and directly hit" with drones and missiles.

On Thursday, the European Union's Aspides mission said it sent a ship to rescue the crew of the vessel, which was carrying 150,000 tonnes of crude oil when it came under attack.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have upped their attacks in the region since the start of the war in Gaza, having launched drones towards southern Israel and targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea region.

In the wake of the uptick in Houthi attacks, the US formed a coalition , made up of more than 20 countries, aimed at safeguarding commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthis.

In mid-January, with support from other countries, the US and Britain targeted just under 30 Houthi locations with 150 different weapons. They have since carried out several rounds of strikes against Houthi targets.

The Houthis have been unfazed by the strikes, saying that the campaign against the "Zionist enemy" will continue and that the attacks against the American and British ships will not stop.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)