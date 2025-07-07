The Houthi rebels in Yemen attacked a merchant vessel in the Red Sea. The Greek-owned ship was attacked near the city of Hodeidah. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that the ship was attacked by multiple small vessels using RPGs.

This is the second ship to be attacked by the Houthis in two days. UKMTO reported on Sunday that a commercial vessel came under attack in the same location near Hodeidah using similar methods. The crew was forced to abandon ship.

With the onset of the war in Gaza, the Houthi terrorist rebels began attacking ships they claimed were tied to Israel. They have used drones, missiles, and small boats in a series of escalating operations, posing a serious threat to global trade and regional stability. However, these assaults have mostly died down following the US operation against the rebels and the subsequent ceasefire agreement.

On Sunday night, the Israel Air Force launched airstrikes targeting the Houthi rebels in retaliation for the organization's continued ballistic missile attacks against Israel.

Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the IDF launched strikes on Yemen, saying, "As part of Operation 'Black Flag,' the IDF has now powerfully struck terrorist targets of the Houthi terror regime in the ports of Hodeidah, Al-Salif, and Ras Issa, the Ras Katib power station, and the ship Galaxy Leader which was hijacked by the Houthis about two years ago and is currently being used for terrorist activities in the Red Sea."

"As I warned: The fate of Yemen is the same as that of Tehran. Anyone who tries to harm Israel will be harmed, and anyone who raises a hand against Israel will have their hand cut off. The Houthis will continue to pay a heavy price for their actions," he added.