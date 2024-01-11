Britain is expected to join the United States in carrying out overnight air strikes on military positions belonging to the Houthis in Yemen, The Times newspaper reported on Thursday evening.

According to the report, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak briefed his cabinet of ministers on the imminent military intervention.

Sky News reported that Sunak was holding a full cabinet call which is thought to be about UK and US military strikes against the Houthi rebels.

The meeting started at 7:45 p.m. local time, with senior figures including Foreign Secretary David Cameron seen entering Downing Street, the report stated.

It came after an emergency COBRA meeting was held on Thursday morning, followed by a call between Sunak and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Downing Street said the leaders discussed "the concerning rise in Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and the disruptive impact on global shipping, including through the Suez Canal".

"The prime minister said the UK would continue to take action to defend freedom of navigation and protect lives at sea," a spokesperson added.

The attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthis have increased since the start of the war in Gaza on October 7.

On Tuesday, the US and British armies shot down 21 drones and missiles fired by the Houthis towards the Red Sea, in what was one of the biggest attacks by the group to date.

Yahya Sare'e, the military spokesman for the Houthis, claimed last week that the group attacked a ship that refused the Houthis' orders to stop and was on its way to Israel.

22 nations recently agreed to participate in a US-led coalition to safeguard commercial traffic in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks.