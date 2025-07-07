Explosions were reported in the Hodeidah area of Yemen on Sunday night, shortly after the IDF warned of an Israel Air Force strike targeting the Houthi rebels.

Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the IDF launched strikes on Yemen, saying, "As part of Operation 'Black Flag,' the IDF has now powerfully struck terrorist targets of the Houthi terror regime in the ports of Hodeidah, Al-Salif, and Ras Issa, the Ras Katib power station, and the ship Galaxy Leader which was hijacked by the Houthis about two years ago and is currently being used for terrorist activities in the Red Sea."

"As I warned: The fate of Yemen is the same as that of Tehran. Anyone who tries to harm Israel will be harmed, and anyone who raises a hand against Israel will have their hand cut off. The Houthis will continue to pay a heavy price for their actions," he added.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement, “IAF fighter jets, guided by intelligence from the IDF Intelligence Directorate and the Israeli Navy, struck and destroyed terror infrastructure belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime. Among the targets were the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa, and Salif.”

“These ports are used by the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer weapons from the Iranian regime, which are employed to carry out terrorist operations against the State of Israel and its allies.”

It added that “the strike was carried out in response to the repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel, its civilians, and civilian infrastructure, including the launching of UAVs and surface-to-surface missiles toward Israeli territory.”

“The Houthi terrorist regime exploits the maritime domain to project force and conduct terrorist activity against passing vessels and global maritime commerce. The targets struck demonstrate the regime’s systematic use of civilian infrastructure for terrorist purposes,” said the IDF.

“Among the terror targets struck at the port of Ras Isa was the Galaxy Leader, a commercial vessel seized by the Houthi terrorist regime in November 2023. Houthi forces installed a radar system on the ship and have been using it to track vessels in the international maritime arena to facilitate further terrorist activities.”

“Additionally, the Ras Kanatib power plant, which served as a significant electricity supply facility for the Houthi regime’s military operations, was struck. This is another example of how the Houthi regime uses civilian infrastructure.”

“The Houthi terrorist regime serves as a central proxy of the Iranian regime and receives funding and weaponry for its operations. It is a partner in Iran’s global terrorist activity. The IDF is determined to continue operating decisively against any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel, wherever required,” the statement concluded.

The IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, had earlier issued an evacuation notice for Yemen’s ports, stating, “An urgent warning to those present in the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Issa, and Al-Salif, and to those in the Hodeidah-Ras Al-Khatib power station, which are under the control of the Houthi terror regime.”

“In the near future, the IDF will carry out strikes in these areas due to military activities taking place there. For your safety, we call on all those present in the designated areas, as well as vessels anchored nearby, to evacuate immediately. Remaining in these areas puts you in danger,” Adraee emphasized.

The IDF announced early Sunday morning, around 2:50 a.m., that it detected a missile launch from Yemen toward Israel, and that defense systems were activated to intercept the threat.

A few minutes later, sirens were triggered in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas.

The IDF updated that one missile launched from Yemen was intercepted. Magen David Adom (MDA) reported no calls regarding impacts or injuries.

On Tuesday evening, the IDF announced that a missile launch from Yemen toward Israel was detected. Air defense systems successfully intercepted the threat. The airspace was temporarily closed for landings and takeoffs.

MDA reported no casualties.

The military spokesperson of the Houthis, Yahya Saree, later claimed that the Yemeni group targeted Ben Gurion Airport in a missile attack on Israel.

"We launched a ballistic missile of the 'Palestine 2' type toward Ben Gurion Airport and three additional drones toward sensitive Israeli targets in the areas of Jaffa, Ashkelon, and Eilat," claimed Saree.