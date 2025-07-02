The military spokesperson of the Houthis, Yahya Saree, claimed on Tuesday night that the Yemeni group targeted Ben Gurion Airport in a missile attack on Israel earlier in the evening.

"We launched a ballistic missile of the 'Palestine 2' type toward Ben Gurion Airport and three additional drones toward sensitive Israeli targets in the areas of Jaffa, Ashkelon, and Eilat," claimed Saree.

He stated, "We will continue operations in support of Gaza until the aggression is stopped and the siege on it is lifted."

Sirens were sounded in Jerusalem and much of central Israel on Tuesday evening, around 8:30 p.m., after a missile was launched from Yemen at the Jewish State.

The IDF stated that the missile was intercepted by the IAF and the Arrow interception system. No injuries were reported.

Following the Houthi attack, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee wrote in a post on X , "We thought we were done with missiles coming to Israel, but Houthis just lit one up over us in Israel. Fortunately, Israel's incredible interception system means we go to the shelter & wait until all clear. Maybe those B2 bombers need to visit Yemen!"

In March, the US launched strikes against the Houthis, after President Donald Trump said he had ordered the military to launch “decisive and powerful military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen.”

In May, Trump announced that the US would stop bombing the Houthis after the rebels communicated that they would stop attacking commercial shipping in the Red Sea.