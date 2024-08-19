A number of people were injured Monday morning after a barrage of rockets and UAVs were launched towards the Upper Galilee and Western Galilee, including Nahariya.

The injuries were reported in the Western Galilee, and were due to a fire which broke out after a UAV fell in the area.

Parallel to the UAV launches, approximately ten rockets were launched towards the Upper Galilee. They were not reported to have caused injuries or damage.

During the barrage, the town of Ya'ara suffered a direct strike, and at least one building was hit.

The IDF confirmed: "Following the hostile aircraft infiltration sirens that sounded a short while ago in the western Galilee, multiple suspicious aerial targets were identified crossing from Lebanon, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted some of the targets, and others fell in the area of Ya'ara."