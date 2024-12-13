The Wall Street Journal reports that Donald Trump and members of his incoming administration have begun reviewing the existing American policy regarding Iran's nuclear development, and are considering direct military action to stop Iran's advances.

The policy of previous administrations has been the use of diplomacy and economic sanctions to force the IRGC to reduce its nuclear intentions. According to the report, Iran has enough enriched uranium to build four nuclear weapons within a few days.

The Trump administration is considering several options, the first being a direct buildup of American forces in the Middle East. The USA would send additional troops, planes, and ships to the region, and possibly even begin to execute its own attacks against Iranian nuclear sites.

A second option under discussion is for the USA to sell or supply Israel with the weapons needed to counter the Iranian threat, including advanced interceptor missiles and deep-penetration 'bunker buster' bombs. This option has become significantly more feasible with the fall of the Assad regime and Israel's recent direct attacks on Iran.

The third option under consideration is to continue and increase the existing policies of sanctions and diplomatic initiatives to force Iran to back down. This option benefits greatly from the increased threat of a direct attack and the loss of Iran's regional allies.

Trump's staff has strongly favored the second option, especially in the period immediately after his inauguration, but Trump himself has yet to commit to any path of action.

Israeli officials did not comment on the report, other than to say that Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu 'see eye to eye' on the Iranian threat.