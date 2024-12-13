The 769th Brigade are continuing operational activities to neutralize threats from Hezbollah terror sites near the border with Israel in southern Lebanon.

During these activities, the soldiers discovered a large cache of weapons, including concealed Kornet missile launchers, AK-47 rifles, magazines, other military equipment and missiles hidden in dense, and mountainous terrain.

The troops also located and confiscated an anti-tank missile launch site used by Hezbollah to fire at communities in the Upper Galilee over the past year.

In an additional operation, the troops located a weapons cache containing RPG missiles and mortar shells. All the findings were confiscated.

The 769th Brigade remain deployed in southern Lebanon and along the border, conducting operational activities to eliminate threats to Israeli citizens, while acting in accordance with the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon.