The 474th Brigade Combat Team, including engineering, armor, paratrooper, and Egoz Unit forces are conducting defensive missions in the Area of Separation in Syrian territory and along the border.

The troops have been deployed to strategic positions in the Area of Separation to strengthen defense in the area.

During scans, IDF paratroopers located a variety of weapons, including anti-tank missiles, military vests, ammunition, and additional military equipment.

Simultaneously, the 474th Brigade is strengthening the engineering barrier on the Syrian border and continuing its defensive missions to ensure the security of Israeli citizens, particularly the residents of the Golan Heights.

credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

