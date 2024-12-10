Urgent Update: Nosson Malul’s final trial is in three weeks, and we have until then to raise ALL of the money needed for legal representation so Nosson can have a fair trial.

Jews across the world, please open up your hearts and donate generously so we can save this father’s life before time runs out. Thank you!

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

TRANSLATION OF PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM RABBI YITZCHOK DOVID GROSSMAN: (Original below)

“Shalom to all those who love the Torah,

On behalf of my brother and friend, I have come to request that you take part in a mitzvah for…R’ Nosson Malul who stumbled into a terrible situation and is locked up. To our distress and sorrow, he is now behind bars in Moldova, plagued by physical and mental torment. His life is in danger. It is a great mitzvah to support him and assist him, and to participate in the mitzvah of Pidyon Shvuyim that our Sages praised extensively.

Dear Brothers! Merciful Jews who perform kindness! In these days, when we mourn the destruction of the Temple, it is written “Zion shall be redeemed with Judgment and her captives with charity.” In the merit of the mitzvah of Pidyon Shvuyim we should merit soon the release of all our hostages and the complete Redemption.

Heavenly abundance, blessing, success, and much happiness, should be showered upon all those who take part and they should forget all sorrow and sighing. With the blessing of the Torah,

Rav Yitzchok Dovid Grossman shlita”

DONATE HERE