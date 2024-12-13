This man turned himself in a day after he shot at a bus as it approached the checkpoint near Jerusalem, killing a 12-year-old boy and injuring three others.

Terrorist who murdreed Tuvia Hy"d In accordance with Cl. 27a of Israel Copyright Law.

But not to worry — his family gets to claim the prize called “pay for slay.” The families of terrorists, dead or alive, are paid a salary, the amount depending on how many Jews they kill or injure and even the lowest rates are beyond what one can get with honest work. Palestinian society is largely in favor of rewarding and honoring those who kill Jews and there is negative incentive for Palestinian politicians to try to change this.

The picture on top is the 10-year-old boy the terrorist murdered. Yehoshua Aharon Tovya Simcha.

He and his family were on their way back to their home in Jerusalem after a family celebration, his sister's Sheva Brachot, in Beitar Illit, a community in Judea.

Had the terrorist been killed, his family would have handed out candies in the streets of his town to celebrate his martyrdom.

Lauren Izso, author of a CNN article on this shooting opened with this:

“A ten-year-old boy has been killed in a shooting attack in the Israeli-occupied West Bank,”

“Israeli-occupied 'West Bank'” and not Judea. In fact, the exact place where the attack took place is not occupied at all. It is part of the land Arafat agreed would be under Israeli control when he voluntarily and without pressure signed the Oslo Accords. Referring to this as “occupied” is like blaming the ten-year-old boy for his own murder, or his parents.

I wonder if Izso would have reported this incident differently if it had been her kid killed by a neighbour with whom she was engaged in a property-boundary dispute.

This shooting attack is far from an isolated event. For September 2024, the latest month for which there is data, the government noted:

“A total of 462 attacks were recorded in September. There were 3 shooting attacks, 1 stabbing attack, 1 attack using explosive charges, 1 car ramming attack and 1 car bomb. There were also 32 pipe bomb attacks, 314 stone-throwing attacks, 55 firebomb attacks and 53 arson/tire burning incidents.

A total of 359 terrorists were arrested in September; 325 were arrested in the West Bank, the rest in Israel and the Jerusalem area.”

‘Only’ eight of these attacks above resulted in deaths. There were an additional 72 attacks that were foiled before they could be carried out.

How many little boys like Yehoshua is it okay to murder because you don’t like Jews living in the neighborhood?