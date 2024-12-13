Terrorists in the Gaza Strip on Friday evening fired two rockets towards southern Israel, triggering sirens in Ashkelon and several communities located near the border with Gaza at around 9:00 p.m.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that two projectiles launched from Central Gaza were intercepted by the IAF.

Magen David Adom said that no calls had been received at MDA’s 101 hotline regarding rocket impacts or injuries.

Over the past day, IDF troops operating in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza located and dismantled an underground rocket launch site that was directed at communities in southern Israel.

Three underground multi-barrel launchers loaded with rockets and other weapons were located in the area.

In Rafah, IDF troops located tunnel shafts, eliminated terrorists, and dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites over the last day.

During the operations, the troops identified a terrorist cell approaching the troops, that was then struck by the IAF to thwart the threat.

On Thursday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that over the past week, with the direction of IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the IAF precisely struck and eliminated a Department Head in Hamas' Manufacturing Headquarters and a Company Commander in the Zeitoun Battalion.

These terrorists were operating within a command and control center that previously served as the "Al-Hurriya" School in Gaza City.

The terrorist Ammar Daloul served as a Department Head in Hamas' Manufacturing Headquarters and was as a significant source of knowledge for the terrorist organization.

The terrorist Jihad Yassin served as a Company Commander in Hamas’ Zeitoun Battalion and was responsible for attacks on IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

Six additional Hamas terrorists were eliminated in the strike, including a terrorist who infiltrated into Israel on October 7, 2023.

