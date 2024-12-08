US President Joe Biden delivered remarks on Sunday regarding the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Biden said at the beginning of his remarks that while Assad's whereabouts are uncertain, "there is word that he's in Moscow."

He proclaimed: "At long last, the Assad regime has fallen. This regime brutalized, tortured, and killed nearly hundreds and thousands of innocent Syrians. The fall of the regime is a fundamental act of justice, it's a moment of historic opportunity for the long-suffering people of Syria to build a future for their country."

Biden stated that the US will work with partners in the region as well as the stakeholders in Syria to help them manage the risks they face with the new developments.

The President noted: "For years the main backers of Assad had been Iran, Hezbollah, and Russia. But over the last week, their support collapsed.

"All three of them are far weaker today than when I took office. And let's remember why: after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th, 2023, when much of the world responded with horror, Iran and its proxies chose to launch a multi-front war against Israel. That was a historic mistake on Iran's part."

Regarding Hezbollah, Biden stated: "Today Iran's main territorial proxy, Hezbollah, is also on its back. Only 12 days ago, I spoke in the rose garden about the ceasefire deal in Lebanon, a deal that was only possible because Hezbollah has been badly degraded."

He continued: "Hamas has been badly degraded as well. Iran's own military capabilities have been weakened. Iran tried two times to attack Israel, and the United States built a coalition of countries to directly defend Israel and help defeat those attacks. All this made it impossible for Iran and Hezbollah to continue propping up the Assad regime."

The President summarized: "For the first time ever, neither Russia, nor Iran, nor Hezbollah could defend this abhorrent regime in Syria. This is a direct result of blows that Ukraine and Israel delivered upon their own self-defense with the support of the US."