Rabbi Yitzchok Dovid Grossman issued a desperate call to action this morning.

For nearly a year, Nosson—a young Israeli husband and father—has endured unimaginable suffering in a Moldovan prison. Starved, abused, and trapped in an antisemitic system, he has yet to be given a trial. His ribs protrude from hunger, his face bears scars of relentless abuse, and each passing day pushes him closer to the brink.

Nosson Malul’s final court date is in three weeks. Rabbi Grossman is urgently raising funds to provide Nosson with the legal representation he needs for a fair trial and his final chance to return home to his family. Every day the goal isn’t met, Nosson grows weaker—and closer to losing everything.

