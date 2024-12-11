For three decades, One Israel Fund has remained steadfast in its mission: strengthening and uplifting the lives of over 500,000 residents in Judea and Samaria. As the premier organization dedicated to these regions and Israel’s vulnerable southern and northern borders, One Israel Fund continues to focus on what matters most - ensuring safety, enhancing the quality of lif,e and fostering thriving communities.

Since its founding in 1994, One Israel Fund has been a lifeline for the Biblical Heartland of Israel, providing essential support in areas where resources are scarce. From cutting-edge preventive security systems for civilian first responders and medical facilities to educational programs and scholarships, recreational equipment, and communal infrastructure, the organization bridges critical gaps left unmet by other services and charitable initiatives for the country.

A Legacy of Impact

To date, One Israel Fund has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in initiatives that secure, strengthen, and sustain the communities of Judea and Samaria. By addressing unique challenges, these projects ensure that these regions continue to flourish, preserving their vital role in Israel’s story. Over the past year, alone, One Israel Fund has fulfilled over 500 unique projects due to the generosity of its friends and supporters.

Commemorating Three Decades of Dedication

On Thursday, December 19th, One Israel Fund will mark its historic 30th Anniversary with a gala event celebrating the organization’s extraordinary achievements. This landmark evening will bring together supporters, leaders, and visionaries who are dedicated to Israel’s strength and future.

The program will feature dynamic and inspiring highlights, including:

Comedian and Actor, Michael Rapaport as Master of Ceremonies

A fireside chat with Mossab Hassan Yousef, known as the “Son of Hamas,” and Nathaniel Buzolic, an actor, prominent Israel advocate and social media leader

A celebratory concert by Israeli sensation, Noam Bouskila with special guest Aryeh Kunstler

Honoring Leadership and Commitment

The evening will also pay tribute to distinguished honorees whose dedication has made a profound impact on the region:

Dor L’Dor Bonei Yisrael Award: Nina & John Nanasi and Ashley & Ben Nanasi of Englewood, NJ

Shomrei Yisrael Award: Melodie & Marty Scharf of Lawrence, NY

Woman of Valor Award: Carol Greenwald of Chevy Chase, MD and The Villages of FL

Maginei Yisrael: Danielle & Sid Rosenberg of New York (and WABC Radio Fame)

Inaugural Founders Award: In memory of Maj. Moshe Yedidyah Leiter, MD, son of the founder of One Israel Fund and recently appointed Israel Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Yechiel Leiter

Lionesses of Zion Award: Hadassa Goldberg (a/k/a The Real Hadassa) and Hadas Gozlan, Security Director of the Jordan Valley

Join Us in Shaping Israel’s Future

This milestone event is not only a celebration of past achievements but also a call to action for the future. Together, we can ensure that Israel’s Biblical Heartland remains secure, thriving, and vibrant for generations to come.

To register or learn more, visit oneisraelfund.org/focus or contact [email protected].

