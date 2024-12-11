Avihu Cohen was in mid-conversation with his teenage son when he collapsed in the street.

As a busy contractor and community man, moments with his children were precious. His son shared, “Abba looked terrible, and I knew something was bad. When he passed away a few days later, my siblings and mother were shocked. Abba was invincible to everyone who knew him. We’re all in denial that he’s actually gone.”

DONATE HERE TO SUPPORT AVIHU’S FAMILY

The house of mourning was packed as hundreds came to give their condolences to the family. However, the family are inconsolable. “We lost the person we all relied on. He was a real family man, big-hearted and generous and even though he was there for everyone, he made us kids feel we were his only ones. I don’t know what life there is without Abba.”

Tragically, his family needs help. His wife and nine kids are getting up from their week of mourning in a few days with no way to cover upcoming living expenses. Avihu’s income has dried up, leaving them with no source of income.

This fund was opened to pay for basic living expenses until they could manage on their own. Donations will go directly to paying for groceries, bills, and Shabbat expenses.

“My husband’s death left us with nothing, and we’re dependent on your kindness to get by. Every donation will give us one more day with food and heating.”

Donations are being raised via OneHeart Funding. Visit the Cohen Family Fund to support the grieving family.

