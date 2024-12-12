Two months ago, Yisrael Hershkowitz was a healthy, energetic father of eight.

Then the headaches began.

At first, they were small. Then, they became impossible to ignore. A trip to the hospital with his wife revealed the unthinkable: A massive tumor sitting in the 47-year-old’s brain.

“At first, we prayed it was benign. But after more tests, our worst fears were confirmed—it’s cancer, aggressive and already spreading,” explains Yisroel’s wife Minna.

Click here to help save Yisroel’s life>>>

“...Every time he winces, I have to remind myself to breathe. He is only 47, and our eight children—who adore their father—are watching helplessly as he fights for his life….Last night, I lay awake, begging for…for a miracle. We need financial help immediately. Please, if you can, help us save Yisrael’s life. Every donation brings us closer to keeping this family together.”

