In a stunning role reversal, a healthy 49-year-old who was a pillar of the Beit Shemesh community passed away this past Thursday.

Avihu Cohen was on the way to a daily Torah class when he had a heart attack in front of his son. He leaves behind his wife Dikla and 9 young children, who are shocked at their father’s untimely death.

Avihu himself was orphaned when his father was murdered in a brutal terrorist attack. He reacted by founding the 1 Family Foundation to support and assist families who have lost a loved one. Additionally, Avihu was active in national hasbara work by arranging Israel tours to combat the anti-Israel views of people worldwide.

Click here to donate

His sudden death thrust his young family into a position of need after they were the ones supporting the public for years. Avihu worked as a contractor, and his death leaves Dikla and her 9 children with no source of income.

A fund was opened to pay for their immediate needs until they can manage on their own. Donations are urgently needed to put food on their table and pay the monthly bills and rent. After Avihu dedicated his life to helping the public, his family is now reliant on the public for their basic needs. Please support the grieving family by donating to the Cohen Family Fund.

DONATE HERE TO SUPPORT AVIHU’S FAMILY