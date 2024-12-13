Erin Molan, a pro-Israel host who was fired by Sky News Australia, responded to her firing with a video message, thanking her supports and everyone who reached out to her, and stressing that she is "harder to kill off than you think" and adding that that her mission "has just begun."

"I loved every second of my time with Sky," she said, adding that her job had become her entire life, other than her child, partly because she "cares too much."

"I'm just getting started," she promised.

In her message, Molan promised to continue fighting for children, and for "every single hostage still held captive in Gaza."

Regarding her support for Israel, Molan explained that she supports the "only democracy in the Middle East," emphasizing that Israel is working to fight "bloodthirsty killers on multiple fronts on behalf of the entire world." At the same time as Israel works "desperately trying to get their people back, including babies," the Jewish state is also "desperately trying to protect their citizens from the same fate."

But the international community insists on "falling for the demonization of Israel - hook, line, and sinker."

She stressed that evil thrives on three things: weak leadership, useful idiots, and a silent majority. "I’m here to be the loudest member of the silent majority that I can be," she added.

"When hate is allowed to fester, we all lose; when stupidity isn't called out, it becomes very dangerous, and if I sit idly by, I am just as much to blame as the fool waving the flag at the Hamas protest."