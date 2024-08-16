British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné, who visited Israel on Friday, both promised that their countries would stand by Israel if it were attacked by Iran.

“Britain fought against fascism and Nazism together with French resistance forces, and next year we will mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. As in the past, we will stand by your side. I promise you: if Iran attacks Israel, Britain will stand by it as it did on April 14," Lammy reportedly told Foreign Minister Israel Katz during their meeting.

Katz had made clear to his French and British counterparts that Israel expects France and the UK to publicly inform Iran that it may not attack Israel and that if Iran attacks, the US-led coalition will join Israel, not only in defense but in offense against significant targets in Iran as well.

There have been conflicting reports in recent weeks on whether Iran will retaliate against Israel for the elimination of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas’ political branch.

On Thursday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told CNN that US intelligence indicates that Iran has not backed down from its threat to attack Israel.

“Hopefully it doesn’t come to that,” Kirby added.

On Friday, however, US, Iranian and Israeli officials told The New York Times that Iran is expected to delay planned reprisals against Israel to allow mediators time to make a high-stakes push for a ceasefire to end the war in Gaza.

Israeli intelligence has assessed that both Iran and Hezbollah have lowered the level of alertness in their rocket and missile units, five Israeli officials told the newspaper.

Israel now believes the Iranian-led response — already apparently delayed several times — will take place at a later date, the officials said. The officials have cautioned that their assessments are rapidly changing given the fluidity of events.

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the IDF has been placed on high alert after Hezbollah and Iranian forces were observed preparing for an attack against Israel.

On Tuesday, three senior Iranian officials told Reuters that Iran could delay or cancel its planned attack against Israel if this week's ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas are successful.

