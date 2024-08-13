Three senior Iranian officials told Reuters that Iran could delay or cancel its planned attack against Israel if this week's ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas are successful.

According to the three officials, only a ceasefire in Gaza could prevent or delay the response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran two weeks ago.

However, one of them emphasized that if the cease-fire talks collapse, or if Israel takes drags them the attack will be carried out.

In addition, the sources said that Iran is considering sending representatives to the negotiations for the first time since the beginning of the war.

Iran has been openly speaking of its intentions to launch an attack against Israel since Haniyeh's assassination. Yesterday, officials told Fox News that Israel expected an attack today, though this has not happened yet.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Yahya Sinwar, who replaced Ismail Hainyeh as the leader of Hamas, would only allow Hamas to participate in the ceasefire talks if Israel halts all military activity in Gaza first, a condition Israel is unlikely to agree to.