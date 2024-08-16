Iran is expected to delay planned reprisals against Israel for the elimination of a top Hamas leader in Tehran to allow mediators time to make a high-stakes push for a ceasefire to end the war in Gaza, US, Iranian and Israeli officials told The New York Times on Friday.

Israeli intelligence has assessed that both Iran and Hezbollah have lowered the level of alertness in their rocket and missile units, five Israeli officials told the newspaper.

Israel now believes the Iranian-led response — already apparently delayed several times — will take place at a later date, the officials said. The officials have cautioned that their assessments are rapidly changing given the fluidity of events.

The report came as US, Israeli, Egyptian, and Qatari officials met in Doha, the Qatari capital, for a second day of talks in an attempt to resolve remaining gaps between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage release deal.

As those talks concluded, a joint statement from the United States, Egypt and Qatar said a “bridging proposal” had been presented to both parties. Senior officials from those three governments are expected to reconvene in Cairo before the end of next week.

It was not immediately clear if this timeline would change Iran’s assessments, noted the Times.

For more than two weeks, the region has anxiously awaited Iranian-led retaliation for the elimination of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas’ political branch, and Fuad Shukr, a top commander in Hezbollah.

Israel claimed responsibility for the elimination of Shukr but has not commented on the elimination of Haniyeh.

On Thursday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told CNN that US intelligence indicates that Iran has not backed down from its threat to attack Israel.

“Hopefully it doesn’t come to that,” Kirby added.

Earlier this week, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder told reporters that an attack by Iran on Israel is "certainly possible" this week, adding that the threat needs to be taken seriously so more resources are being maneuvered to the region.

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the IDF has been placed on high alert after Hezbollah and Iranian forces were observed preparing for an attack against Israel.

On Tuesday, three senior Iranian officials told Reuters that Iran could delay or cancel its planned attack against Israel if this week's ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas are successful.

