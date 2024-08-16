White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told CNN on Thursday that US intelligence indicates that Iran has not backed down from its threat to attack Israel.

“Hopefully it doesn’t come to that,” Kirby added.

Kirby also commented on Thursday’s talks on a ceasefire and hostage release deal which were held in Doha, Qatar, saying that the US “urges all parties” to participate.

Earlier this week, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder told reporters that an attack by Iran on Israel is "certainly possible" this week, adding that the threat needs to be taken seriously so more resources are being maneuvered to the region.

There have been conflicting reports as to whether Tehran will attack Israel in retaliation for the elimination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh on July 31.

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the IDF has been placed on high alert after Hezbollah and Iranian forces were observed preparing for an attack against Israel.

On Tuesday, three senior Iranian officials told Reuters that Iran could delay or cancel its planned attack against Israel if this week's ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas are successful.

According to the three officials, only a ceasefire in Gaza could prevent or delay the response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran two weeks ago.

Later in the day, US President Joe Biden said that he expects Iran to back down from its threats to attack Israel if a ceasefire deal with Hamas is reached this week.

“That’s my expectation,” Biden told reporters when asked if he believes Iran will not strike if a deal is signed.