The IDF has been placed on high alert after Hezbollah and Iranian forces were observed preparing for an attack against Israel, the Wall Street Journal reported.

A source told the WSJ that Israel is not certain that an attack is emminent, but is proceeding with caution in light of the preparations by Iran and Hezbollah.

In addition, Israeli journalist Barak Ravid wrote on X, "Iran has taken significant preparatory steps in its missile and drone units, similar to those it had taken before the attack on Israel in April, Israeli and U.S. officials tell me. They stress, however, that Israel and the U.S. do not know the exact timing of the attack."

The report follows an earlier report by Fox News that it is feared that Iran could attack some time in the next day, on the Jewish day of fasting and mourning, Tisha B'Av.

Iran has been threatening to attack Israel since the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran nearly two weeks ago. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the assassination of Haniyeh, though it has claimed responsibility for the assassination of Fuad Shukr, a Hezbollah leader who was killed in an airstrike in a Beirut suburb hours before Haniyeh's assassination. Hezbollah is likely to participate in the Iranian attack when it does occur or even attack first.

American officials have stated that they believe Iran may have been deterred from its attack following international pressure and the movement of American naval assets into the region.

Israeli officials now estimate that the Iranians are bent on attacking, despite recent reports that they have backed down from their threats due to diplomatic pressure.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has ordered the deployment of a guided missile submarine and the Abraham Lincoln strike group to the Middle East, the Pentagon announced on Sunday night.

The announcement was made in a statement summarizing a phone call between Austin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

“Secretary Austin reiterated the United States' commitment to take every possible step to defend Israel and noted the strengthening of US military force posture and capabilities throughout the Middle East in light of escalating regional tensions,” the statement said.

“Reinforcing this commitment, Secretary Austin has ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, equipped with F-35C fighters, to accelerate its transit to the Central Command area of responsibility, adding to the capabilities already provided by the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group,” it added.