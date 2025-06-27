Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, continued to threaten Israel on Thursday, hours after boasting of the Islamic Republic’s “victory” in the recent war.

“The Zionist regime must know that attacking the Islamic Republic of Iran will result in a heavy cost for them,” Khamenei wrote in a post on his X account.

The post came hours after Khamenei issued a public statement after more than a week of absence from the public eye as Israel and the US hit Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“I find it appropriate to congratulate the great Iranian nation, first and foremost, on the victory over the fake Zionist regime,” the Iranian leader claimed in his remarks.

“With all the noise, with all the claims, the Zionist regime was nearly crushed under the blows of the Islamic Republic,” the Supreme Leader asserted.

He further stated that the US only entered the conflict because it feared Israel would be destroyed, alleging, “The American regime entered the war directly because it felt that if it didn’t, the Zionist regime would be completely annihilated. Here too, Iran was victorious and in return delivered a harsh slap to America.”

“The American regime gained nothing from this war,” he claimed.