Rep. Cori Bush (D-MI), a member of “The Squad,” said that her defeat in yesterday's primary election has "radicalized" her and that she was "coming" for the pro-Israel lobby group AIPAC.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters following her loss to challenger Wesley Bell, Bush said, "Pulling me away from my position as Congresswoman, all you did was take some of the strings off."

"All they did was radicalize me, so now they need to be afraid," she warned. "Now they're about to see this other Cori, this other side."

"AIPAC, I'm coming to tear your kingdom down," Bush shouted.

Later in her address, Bush said that she hopes Bell "takes the time to learn about our Palestinian and our Arab and our Muslim communities."

United Democracy Project, a super PAC tied to the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC, invested nearly $9 million on the airwaves, attacking Bush and boosting Bell. The prosecutor had initially been running for Senate, but decided to challenge Bush in a primary a few weeks after the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

Bush and the other members of “The Squad” are known for their extreme anti-Israel positions and for their calls on the Biden administration to condition or cut off aid to Israel.

In October, after the Hamas attacks, Bush called for an end to “US government support for Israeli military occupation and apartheid."

Those comments, along with comments by other “Squad” members, were criticized by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who described them as “wrong, repugnant, and disgraceful.”

Her defeat marks a second defeat for “The Squad”. In late June, group member Jamaal Bowman lost his Democratic primary to Westchester County Executive George Latimer.