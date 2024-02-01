By a vote of 422 to 2, the House of Representatives has approved H.R.6679, titled the No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act, introduced by Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA). The bill forbids members of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) from entering the US, even if seeking asylum. The ban also includes anyone who had any part in the October 7th massacre.

“Any alien who carried out, participated in, planned, financed, afforded material support to, or otherwise facilitated any of the attacks against Israel initiated by Hamas beginning on October 7, 2023, is inadmissible,” the bill states.

“Any alien who carried out, participated in, planned, financed, afforded material support to, or otherwise facilitated any of the attacks against Israel initiated by Hamas beginning on October 7, 2023, shall be ineligible for any relief under the immigration laws, including under this section, section 208, and section 2242 of the Omnibus Consolidated and Emergency Supplemental Appropriations Act, 1999 (and any regulations issued pursuant to such section).”

Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Cori Bush (D-MO.) opposed the bill. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) voted present.

Tlaib stated following the vote: “H.R. 6679 is unnecessary because it is redundant with already existing federal law,” the Michigan Democrat said in a statement. “It’s just another GOP messaging bill being used to incite anti-Arab, anti-Palestinian, and anti-Muslim hatred that makes communities like ours unsafe.”

Bush stated: “I opposed H.R. 6679 because it is a redundant, empty messaging bill Republicans are using to target immigrants and incite anti-Palestinian hate. “

Ramirez explained her decision as well: “I voted present because I am done with political games. The majority is wasting time bringing a bill that is already current law. There are already no immigration benefits for Hamas terrorists. After participating for 15 hours of a sham impeachment, I could not stomach another bill only introduced to score cheap political points, politicize immigration, and divide our communities. Like the Republican’s sham impeachment, this bill does not meaningfully address border security nor further protect our communities. H.R.6679 is unnecessary. It’s a waste of resources and time. And I’m not playing along.”