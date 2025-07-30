Yitzhak Wasserlauf
Yitzhak WasserlaufOlivier Fitoussi/Flash90

The Minister for the Negev and Galilee, Yitzchak Wasserlauf, found himself yesterday (Tuesday) in a chase after a suspected thief in the Shapira neighborhood of Tel Aviv.

The incident occurred when an electric scooter alarm suddenly sounded and a resident shouted "Thief! Thief!"

The minister, who approached the scene, noticed a man fleeing with a helmet and a stone in his hand. After a short chase, he managed to catch him.

Related articles:

Wasserlauf remained with the suspect until the arrival of police forces, who were called to the scene, and handed him over to their custody.