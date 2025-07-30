The Minister for the Negev and Galilee, Yitzchak Wasserlauf, found himself yesterday (Tuesday) in a chase after a suspected thief in the Shapira neighborhood of Tel Aviv.

The incident occurred when an electric scooter alarm suddenly sounded and a resident shouted "Thief! Thief!"

The minister, who approached the scene, noticed a man fleeing with a helmet and a stone in his hand. After a short chase, he managed to catch him.

Wasserlauf remained with the suspect until the arrival of police forces, who were called to the scene, and handed him over to their custody.