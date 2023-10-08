US Representative Cori Bush (D-MO-01) released a statement on Sunday regarding the severe unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel, which has so far left over 300 Israelis dead and approximately 100, including civilians in Hamas captivity in which she equated the lives of terrorists to those of murdered Israeli civilians and called on the US to stop supporting Israel.

"I am heartbroken by the ongoing violence in Palestine and Israel, and I mourn the over 250 Israeli and 230 Palestinian lives that have been lost today, and the thousands injured, following attacks by Hamas militants on Israeli border towns and Israeli military bombardment of Gaza. I strongly condemn the targeting of civilians, and I urge an immediate ceasefire and de-escalation to prevent further loss of life," she opened.

"Our immediate focus must be saving lives, but our ultimate focus must be on a just and lasting peace that ensures safety for everyone in the region. Violations of human rights do not justify more violations of human rights, and a military response will only exacerbate the suffering of Palestinians and Israelis alike," she continued.

The congresswoman concluded: "As part of achieving a just and lasting peace, we must do our part to stop this violence and trauma by ending US government support for Israeli military occupation and apartheid. I am continuing to closely monitor the situation, and my Office is ready to support residents of the First District with family members and loved ones in the region."