An Egyptian source has revealed that the process of negotiations between Israel and the Hamas terror group may remain at a standstill until the US elections in November.

The source revealed to Al-Akhbar a "situational assessment" submitted to the Egyptian presidency by the country's general intelligence. According to the assessment, the negotiations may not progress until November's elections.

The assessment also noted that there is a possibility that the fighting will continue until the end of 2024. In addition, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is betting on former US President Donald Trump returning to the Oval Office, in the hopes that the US government will be more supportive of Israel's war against Iran and its proxies.

According to the Egyptian source, "The problem is rooted in the consequences of the continuation of the conflict in the long term, especially with the lack of a guarantee that the rate of military actions will continue at a level which will not lead to a regional escalation."

The report does not discuss Hamas' abilities to withstand Israel's continued strikes in Gaza, but Egyptian intelligence recommended increasing the steps taken to secure the border with Gaza, as well as identification of new points for the passage of humanitarian aid to the Hamas-controlled enclave.