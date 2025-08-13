Palestinian Arab businessman Samir Khalila, who recently disclosed discussions regarding his possible appointment as the official in charge of managing the Gaza Strip, spoke with the Arabic-language public Radio Makan about plans for “the day after” and efforts to disarm Hamas.

“There are ongoing discussions that are not yet finalized. Right now, the priority is to reach a ceasefire agreement, as well as secure the release of prisoners and detainees. These issues are tied to the ceasefire. Only afterward will details about the day after and Gaza’s management be addressed,” Khalila said.

He noted that multiple parties are engaged in shaping Gaza’s future: “Some are funding reconstruction, such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. Others control the crossings, are involved in dealing with weapons and Hamas, or address the Palestinian Authority’s legitimacy in Gaza.”

Khalila emphasized he has no connection to Hamas. “It is clear that Hamas will have no role in Gaza the day after the war.”