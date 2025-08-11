US President Donald Trump told Israeli media that he does not expect the Hamas terrorist organization to agree to a deal to release the hostages under the current circumstances.

Speaking with Channel 12 News correspondent Barak Ravid, Trump stated: "They (Hamas) are not going to release the hostages in the current situation. I think it will be very difficult to achieve that."

Trump refused to say whether he supports the decision made by the Israeli government to conquer Gaza City and emphasized that Israel must decide what it must do to bring the hostages home and end the war.

He also stated that Hamas "cannot stay in Gaza." He also stated that it was important to "remember October 7th."

Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday (Sunday). The Prime Minister's Office stated that the two discussed Israel’s plans to seize the remaining Hamas strongholds in Gaza to end the war through the release of hostages and the defeat of Hamas. Netanyahu thanked Trump for his steadfast support of Israel since the start of the war.