Sources in the haredi parties sent a message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that they are interested in expanding the government and adding MK Gideon Sa'ar and his party, New Hope - The National Right, Kan 11 News reported on Thursday evening.

According to the report, the haredi parties believe that approving the Haredi Draft Law in the current composition of the government may be complex and the addition of Sa'ar will help advance the move.

Earlier, it was reported that Netanyahu discussed this week the possibility of offering the post of Defense Minister to Sa’ar. The coalition maintains contact with Sa'ar, who has not completely ruled out the possibility that he will join the government.

Netanyahu is also discussing with his associates a realistic proposal, in the framework of which Sa’ar will serve as Minister of Justice, but senior officials in the coalition believe that such a proposal is not feasible and that only the proposal involving the Defense Ministry will advance the discourse with him.

In the meantime, Netanyahu is in no rush to adopt a proposal to fire Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in the middle of a war, but if the dialogue with Sa'ar progresses - it is not impossible that this will happen in the future.

Sources close to Sa’ar denied both that he demanded to be appointed to the post of Defense Minister, as well as the notion that any talks on the issue have been taking place between the sides.