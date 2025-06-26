Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar responded to the words of US President Donald Trump, who called for the cancellation of the Netanyahu trials.

"While the prosecution was busy preparing the cross-examination - Netanyahu was focused on preparing for the historic campaign of Israel in Iran."

Sa'ar added that the prime minister was forced to give testimony every day in a trial that had long since lost all value and had been going on for more than five years.

He repeated the judges' offer to the prosecution to reconsider the bribery charge in the case, and called for an end to the affair through a plea bargain.