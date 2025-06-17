Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar reported today on Israel's diplomatic efforts at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

"Israel’s exceptional achievements in Operation "Rising Lion" continue to accumulate. This morning, we were informed that our forces eliminated the Iranian Chief of Staff Ali Shadmani, after his predecessor was eliminated in the opening strike of the operation. We still do not know who the successor of the successor will be. I'd recommend that whoever is offered the position to think it through. If he accepts - extreme caution is recommended."

"I have spent three decades at the center of decision-making and I can say that never has a military campaign been planned and managed in the way Operation "Rising Lion" was planned and is being managed - thoroughly, intensively, with an excellent ongoing dialogue between the government, the IDF and the other security organizations - from a broad political and security perspective: Out of a sense unity and understanding of the historic moment we are in, and through cooperation of all branches led by the government headed by Prime Minister Netanyahu."

Sa'ar then detailed the efforts of his ministry. "Alongside the military campaign, a diplomatic and public diplomacy campaign is underway. We are initiating and are proactive in the diplomatic arena just like in the military one. On the diplomatic front, the Iranian side has demonstrated, and continues to demonstrate, intense diplomatic activity. So far all of its moves have been blocked."

He listed the initiatives in question: "They initiated an emergency session at the UN Security Council, which took place at the end of the week, immediately after the beginning of the operation. There - they heard positive statements regarding Israel and no outcome was produced. Yesterday, the IAEA Board of Governors convened at Iran’s request and at Russia’s initiative for a discussion on our strike on the Iranian nuclear facilities - this discussion also ended with no outcome against Israel. This morning, a Zoom meeting is being held by the foreign ministers of the European Union, specifically on the matter of this operation. I held a series of conversations ahead of this meeting with foreign ministers from EU countries."

He added that more diplomatic efforts were already planned to allow Operation Rising Lion to continue: "I estimate that we will also see additional attempts in these forums, as well as a move to bring the matter before the UN General Assembly. The diplomatic efforts of the Prime Minister with heads of states, my own efforts with foreign ministers, efforts by the Foreign Ministry and of our embassies around the world - their purpose is to provide diplomatic cover for the IDF’s operations."

"At the same time, public diplomacy is constantly taking place on a broad scale, involving several bodies in the international media and on social networks. We will detail these efforts here. As I said before, we are constantly active and initiating in the public diplomacy campaign."

He dismissed concerns about international repercussions. "In conclusion, our position in the international arena regarding Operation "Rising Lion" is good. There is great understanding of the actions we have taken and also understanding that the existential threat to Israel has implications for the security of the entire region, the security of Europe, and world order at large. Of course, there are also other voices in the international arena, certainly in what we call the Western world, with all the additions we are used to - fears of escalation and so forth. But the general approach is a positive one."