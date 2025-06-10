Israeli Foreign Minister lashed out on Tuesday against the UK, which, together with Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Norway, issued sanctions against Ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

"The British Mandate for the land of Israel ended in May 1948. It will never return," the Foreign Minister declared in a post on social media.

According to Sa'ar, the political pressure on Israel, which manifests itself in various ways, has one goal: "To bring about an end to the war without achieving its goals, while Hamas still controls Gaza and continues to endanger Israel's security. This is pressure, well-planned and timed, that includes a series of moves by various countries, decisions in international forums, and proceedings in the so-called 'international courts.'"

He added: "The actions and decisions against Israel also contribute to hardening Hamas' stance in the negotiations for the hostage deal - and distance it and the ceasefire."

Sa'ar noted that "this is the context in which the decision by the UK and other countries against Ministers Smotrich and Ben Gvir must be seen in."

He affirmed that Israel is a "sovereign, independent, and proud state that is fighting a historic battle for its existence against a regional axis working to destroy it. Israel will emerge from this battle with the upper hand, first and foremost, because it has no other choice."

He attacked the decisions taken against Ministers in the Israeli government, "which is collectively responsible for its decisions," as "outrageous and unacceptable."

Sa'ar noted that "early next week, we will hold a government meeting in which we will decide on our response to the decisions taken against the Ministers."

The Minister also attacked those within Israel who try to justify such decisions, saying that what they are doing is "severe," and commended MK Benny Gantz for "his responsible and patriotic response."

Earlier in the day MK Gantz commented on the decision: "I vehemently disagree with Ministers Smotrich & Ben Gvir on a wide range of issues - but the imposition of British sanctions on Ministers in the one and only democracy in the Middle East the State of Israel is a profound moral mistake and sends a dangerous message to terrorists around the world."

"While the State of Israel defends itself as an outpost of the free world from murderous terror groups & regimes in the region, pressure should rather be directed at Hamas, Iran, and its axis of evil. I call on the British Government to reconsider such an initiative, which may consequently only fuel further global terror."