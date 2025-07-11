In the Southern Command, IDF troops are operating with five divisions across the Gaza Strip, eliminating terrorists and locating and dismantling weapons caches and terror infrastructure both above and below ground.

Throughout the week, hundreds of terror targets in the Gaza Strip were struck, including weapons storage facilities, terrorist cells, rocket launchers, and key underground tunnel routes.

In the Central Command, IDF and security forces apprehended 60 wanted individuals involved in terrorist activity over the past week, eliminated five terrorists, and located 17 weapons.

Additionally, the forces continue counterterrorism operations in northern Samaria to maintain freedom of movement, along with counterterrorism operations throughout Judea and Samaria and in the 96th Division’s region. These activities are to protect the civilians of the State of Israel and the residents of the region in particular.

In the Northern Command, several Hezbollah terrorists and field commanders were eliminated in Lebanon over the past week. Military sites, weapons storage and production facilities, and a Hezbollah command center were struck, and a senior Hamas terrorist in Lebanon was also eliminated.

During operations in Syria, a terrorist cell operating on behalf of Iran's Quds Force was apprehended this week.

The troops continue to operate both defensively and offensively and remain deployed in southern Syria.

Earlier this week (Sunday), the Israeli Air Force struck terror targets belonging to the Houthi terror regime in Yemen using approximately 50 munitions, guided by intelligence from the Intelligence Directorate and the Israeli Navy. The targets included terror infrastructure in the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa, As-Salif, and the Ras Kanatib Power Plant, all of which were used by the Houthis for military activity.

IDF troops continue to operate across all fronts, both defensively and offensively, in order to protect the citizens of the State of Israel.