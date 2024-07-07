Nine months after the massacre in Kibbutz Be’eri, the investigation into the events at the Kibbutz on October 7 has been completed and will be delivered to the families this week, Kan 11 News reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the investigation also probed the shelling by a tank of the home of Be’eri resident Pesi Cohen, in which 13 people were killed and murdered. Pesi Cohen's home became one of the most prominent symbols of the October 7 failure.

The details of the investigation will be provided to the families already this coming Thursday. It also includes details on the role of Brigadier General Barak Hiram , who commanded the event and ordered the shelling of Cohen’s home.

The officers accompanying the families of Kibbutz Be’eri will meet them at the home to which they were evacuated and give them the details of the investigation. Kibbutz Be’eri is the first whose members will receive the conclusions of the investigation. The details will then be provided to other towns located near the border with Gaza.