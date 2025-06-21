On Friday night, directed by precise IDF intelligence, IAF fighter jets struck and eliminated in the area of Qom the commander of the Palestine Corps of the Quds Force, and the key coordinator between the Iranian regime and the Hamas terrorist organization, Saeed Izadi.

Izadi was eliminated while in a hideout in the heart of Iran, following a prolonged intelligence-gathering effort.

Izadi was responsible for military coordination between the senior commanders of the IRGC and the Iranian regime with key figures in the Hamas terrorist organization.

As part of his role, Izadi was responsible for increasing the financial funding from Iran to Hamas for terrorist activities against the State of Israel. He maintained direct contact with the Palestinian terrorist organizations in both Judea and Samaria and Gaza.

Izadi was also one of the main orchestrators of the October 7th massacre and one of the few people who knew about it in advance.

During the war, he was also responsible for directing Hamas forces operating from Lebanon, according to the interests of the Iranian regime in the area. Since then, he has been committed to rebuilding Hamas' military wing and ensuring that Hamas remains the controlling authority in Gaza. Izadi was well-known within the Iranian regime as an expert on the Palestinian matter.

Izadi was one of the founding figures and promoters behind the Iranian regime’s concrete plan to destroy Israel, which was revealed in the opening hours of Operation "Rising Lion."

The plan's goal was to execute a multi-front attack against the State of Israel in two stages:

The first was a missile and rocket attack by the regime and its proxies across the Middle East, and the second was a large-scale infiltration into Israeli territory by tens of thousands of terrorists from Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, and Judea and Samaria.

The IDF continues to strike the Iranian regime’s proxies throughout the Middle East and will not allow the reestablishment of terrorist organizations along Israel’s borders.

During a situational assessment, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir noted: “The elimination of Saeed Izadi is one of the key points in the war."

“Saeed Izadi was one of the key figures involved in planning and executing the October 7 massacre. The blood of thousands of Israelis is on his hands. He was the driving force behind the Iran-Hamas axis and a close confidant of [Yahya] Sinwar and [Mohammed] Deif. This is a tremendous intelligence and operational achievement by the IDF Intelligence Directorate and the IAF. His elimination marks a key point in the multi-front war and makes the entire Middle East a safer place. There are no longer cover cities in the Middle East.”