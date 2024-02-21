The IDF is considering appointing Brigadier General Barak Hiram, the commander of the 99th Division, to an office position instead of the position of commander of the Gaza Division as was decided last June.

Ynet reported that the reconsiderations come after Hiram ordered the shelling of a house in which terrorists were entrenched in Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7th which led to the deaths of 12 hostages.

According to the report, the issue was raised in confidential conversations with the top military brass, but a final decision has yet to be made. However, such a move would solve the conundrum that faces the IDF amid strong opposition by Be'eri residents in light of Hiram's fatal order.

The officer, who held several command positions over his years of service and lost an eye during the Second Lebanon War, is considered a highly talented field commander and has not served in too many desk positions that can aid his promotion.

The IDF Spokesman commented on the report: "Brig. Gen. Barak Hiram is a worthy, moral, and appreciated officer who fought bravely during the events of October 7th, and participated in the war in Gaza, while risking his life, for the security of the citizens of Israel. The officer was appointed as Gaza Division commander in June 2023, and as of now, there is no change to the appointment."

In a December interview with the New York Times, Hiram admitted that after negotiations with the terrorists failed he ordered the tank to "break in, even at the cost of harming civilians," and in footage from an IDF helicopter published by Channel 12, the IDF tank is seen firing shells at the house.

Earlier this month Haaretz reported that the IDF will launch an investigation into an incident, after two survivors, Yasmin Porat and Hadas Dagan, testified that the house was shelled by a tank.