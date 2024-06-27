Israeli NBA player Deni Avdija was traded on Wednesday by the Washington Wizards to the Portland Trail Blazers, according to multiple reports.

ESPN reported that the Wizards will receive guard Malcolm Brogdon, the No. 14 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, a 2029 first-round pick and two future second-round picks for Avdija.

According to The Athletic, the second-round picks the Wizards will receive will be in 2028 and 2030.

Avdija, 23, was selected ninth overall in the 2020 NBA draft by the Wizards and has spent his first four NBA seasons in Washington.

He signed a four-year, $55 million rookie scale extension last offseason that will go into effect in July and will run through the 2027/28 season.

Avdija enjoyed a breakout year in 2023/24, with new career highs in points (14.7), rebounds (7.2), and assists (3.8) per contest.

In February, he recorded a new career high for an Israeli NBA player, scoring 43 points in a contest against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Israeli also matched a season high with 14 rebounds, and added three assists.

The previous career high in a game for an Israeli player was 36 by Omri Casspi.