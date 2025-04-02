Israeli basketball player Deni Avdija of the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Month in the month of March, ultimately losing out to MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This marks the second time this season that Avdija has been nominated for Player of the Month, both times losing to Gilgeous-Alexander.

Other candidates besides Avdija included Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Alperen Sengun of the Houston Rockets, James Harden, and Ivica Zubac, both of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Avdija averaged 23.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 13 games during the month of March. The Israeli small forward has enjoyed a strong season so far, including making history in March by becoming the first Israeli player to record a triple double in the NBA.

In that game, Avdija finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in the Trail Blazers’ road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. At the time, the 30 points matched his season best, which Avdija surpassed on March 21, scoring 36 in a game against Denver.

The Israeli continued his strong play on Tuesday night, scoring 32 points and adding 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a 127-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Avdija was selected ninth overall in the 2020 NBA draft by the Wizards and spent his first four NBA seasons in Washington before being traded to Portland before the start of the 2024-25 season.

Last February, he recorded a new career high for an Israeli NBA player, scoring 43 points in a contest against the New Orleans Pelicans.