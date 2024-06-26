Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas will visit Russia, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing Russian news agencies.

Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov announced the visit, according to the TASS news agency, though he did not disclose the timing.

Another news agency, RIA, said Abbas had planned to come to Russia in November last year, but the visit was postponed at the request of the Palestinian Arab side.

Abbas’ visit will be the first time since 2021 that the PA chairman has visited Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has in the past expressed a desire to host an Israeli-Palestinian Arab summit to revive the stalled peace talks between the sides, but nothing has materialized yet in this regard.

Putin and Abbas held a phone conversation in July last year, during which Putin affirmed Russia's “unwavering support for the Palestinian people in achieving their aspirations for freedom and independence by establishing an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.”