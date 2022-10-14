Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas met on Thursday with Russian President Vladmir Putin, Reuters reported.

During the meeting, the PA chairman restated his mistrust of Washington in resolving the conflict with Israel and expressed appreciation for Russia's role in the process.

Abbas reiterated his support for the so-called Quartet of international mediators - Russia, the United States, the United Nations and the European Union - but said the United States could not be left a free hand to act alone.

"We don't trust America and you know our position. We don't trust it, we don't rely on it, and under no circumstances can we accept that America is the sole party in resolving a problem," Abbas was quoted as having told Putin at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Kazakhstan.

"It can be within the Quartet since it is a great country but we will never accept it as the only one," he added.

While he is not pleased with the US, Abbas said he was "completely satisfied" with Russia's position towards the Palestinian Arab people.

Abbas has repeatedly pushed for an international conference for peace in the Middle East, aimed at bypassing the US efforts to resume talks.

In September of 2020, the PA said it began preliminary diplomatic steps to hold an international conference.

Putin has in the past expressed a desire to host an Israeli-Palestinian Arab summit to revive the stalled peace talks between the sides, but nothing has materialized yet in this regard.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated last year that Russia is ready to promote direct contacts between Israel and the PA.

US efforts under the Obama administration to broker a peace agreement failed in 2014 when the PA unilaterally applied to join international organizations in breach of the conditions of the talks.